WATCH | Buses torched as protesters go on rampage in Khayelitsha
Violent service delivery protests, believed to be housing-related, erupted in and around Khayelitsha in Cape Town on Thursday. Three buses and a truck were torched.
The protests spilled over on to the N2 highway, causing major delays for motorists and commuters travelling to and from the Cape Town International Airport and the CBD.
The provincial education department raised concerns about school pupils who experienced difficulty getting to their exam centres due to the disruptions.
Cape Town traffic spokesperson Kevin Jacobs said traffic was severely affected.
“The N2 inbound is closed at Macassar Road. The N2 outbound is closed at Borcherds Quarry. The R300 link onto the N2 outbound towards Somerset West is closed in both directions. Baden Powell Drive is closed between Japhta K Masemola and the N2.”
Cape Town - #Khayelitsha #Protesting— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) November 12, 2020
Buses set on fire in Makhaza pic.twitter.com/AfUnaVMcDX
Jacobs said those attempting to get to the airport from Somerset West would have to divert and go through the suburbs, which would mean significant delays.
Members of the public order policing unit have been deployed.
Education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said in a statement that as per national examination regulations, candidates would be allowed to start writing their exams up until 10am.
“Given the disruption caused by widespread protests, we will allow learners the full time, should they arrive by 10am. If they are unable to start writing by 10am, we will engage with [department of basic education] to schedule a backup paper in the event that large numbers are unable to arrive at their venues.”
Hammond said candidates could not be accommodated at other centres as there was no provision for space and social distancing, additional exam papers were not available, and administrative systems were unable to accommodate them.
The police said in a statement that protesters in Makaza had taken to the streets, blockading parts of Baden Powell Drive towards the N2.
"[Police] and other law enforcement agencies are policing the protest that is under way in Khayelitsha, according to available information about three buses and a truck that were torched by the protesters in Makaza. Baden Powell road towards the N2 is closed.”
This is a developing story.
