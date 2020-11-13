A third of SA's doctors have suffered verbal or physical abuse during Covid-19 pandemic

A third of doctors in SA have suffered verbal or physical abuse from patients, their relatives or members of the public during the Covid-19 pandemic.

That's according to a survey conducted by medical defence body the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 32,000 health-care professionals in SA.

More than 500 medical professionals took part in the survey conducted between October 22 and November 11. The participants related their experiences anonymously.

One said: “I have had patients and their escorts who verbally start arguing that they are ‘tired’ of abiding by the Covid regulation and refuse to wear masks.”

Another told how he was berated publicly and via a telephone call after calling out a store owner for not adhering to social distancing or mask wearing enforcement at his business.