COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide cases cross 52.45 million, death toll at 1,289,498

SA approaches 700,000 Covid-19 recoveries, as cases climb to 744,000

13 November 2020 - 06:22 By TimesLIVE
Christopher Peter, 32, a respiratory specialist is seen as medical professionals treat people infected with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at United Memorial Medical Center in Houston, Texas, US, November 12, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare

November 13 2020 - 06:00

A third of SA's doctors have suffered verbal or physical abuse during Covid-19 pandemic

More than 500 medical professionals took part in the survey conducted between October 22 and November 11. The participants related their experiences anonymously.

That's according to a survey conducted by medical defence body the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 32,000 health-care professionals in SA.

November 13 2020 - 06:00

