COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide cases cross 52.45 million, death toll at 1,289,498

November 13 2020 - 06:00

A third of SA's doctors have suffered verbal or physical abuse during Covid-19 pandemic

More than 500 medical professionals took part in the survey conducted between October 22 and November 11. The participants related their experiences anonymously.

That's according to a survey conducted by medical defence body the Medical Protection Society (MPS), which represents 32,000 health-care professionals in SA.

