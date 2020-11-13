South Africa

#CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

13 November 2020 - 12:43
Crime stats released by police minister Bheki Cele show that arguments and domestic violence are leading contributors to SA's high murder rate.
Crime stats released by police minister Bheki Cele show that arguments and domestic violence are leading contributors to SA's high murder rate.
Image: Jackie Clausen

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.

This was revealed in the quarterly statistics announced by police minister Bheki Cele on Friday afternoon. 

The statistics showed the crime levels during the time when the country moved from lockdown level 3 to level 2 and 1.

Cele said 339 fewer people were killed compared to the same period last year.

Alarmingly, arguments and misunderstandings remain the main drivers of murder.
Bheki Cele

According to the police minister, this was the lowest figure for the past four second quarters, from 2017/18 to date.

From a sample of 4,290 murder dockets, analysis revealed that 1,992 of the murders occurred in public spaces such as beaches, parks, streets or open fields, he said.

Cele said more than 900 people were killed in their homes or the homes of those who ended their lives.

“Alarmingly, arguments and misunderstandings remain the main drivers of murder.

“Robberies, vigilantism and gang conflicts also feature high on the list of some of the causes of murder.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

#CrimeStats | House robberies most prevalent in Gauteng

Six precincts in the top 10 for the highest incidence of house robberies are in Gauteng.
News
3 months ago

#CrimeStats | Top 15 instruments used to commit contact crimes in SA

Knives have again topped the list of common weapons used to commit contact crimes (murder, attempted murder and assault) in the country.
News
3 months ago

#CrimeStats | Rape victims are more likely to be attacked in a home

Victims of rape are more than twice as likely to be attacked in a home than in a public space, according to crime statistics revealed on Friday ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  4. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X