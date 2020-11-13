South Africa

#CrimeStats | Rape down 18.8% during levels 3, 2 and 1 of lockdown

13 November 2020 - 13:10
More than 1,000 people were raped in public places during the months of July, August and September in SA. Stock photo.
More than 1,000 people were raped in public places during the months of July, August and September in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

SA recorded a significant drop in various categories of violent crime during the course of the coronavirus lockdown, including gender-based violence (GBV).

Revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 in Pretoria on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said there had been a 16.8% decrease in cases of GBV and rapes were down by 18.8%. 

The statistics cover the period July 1 to September 30. 

Cele said 8,922 cases of rape were recorded during the three months in which the country moved from level 3 to level 2 and then level 1 of the national lockdown.

#CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.
News
2 hours ago

He said KwaZulu-Natal, where Inanda was known for the highest number of rapes in the country, had recorded the most rape cases. 

"A sample of 5,168 rape dockets [across the country] revealed that 3,578 people were raped in their homes or at the homes of their perpetrators. The majority of those who were raped were women."

He said more than 1,000 people were raped in public places such as parks, beaches, parking areas or open fields during the time under review.

Cele conceded that July, August and September were still dangerous months for thousands of women across the country. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cop arrested for molesting victims - while 'investigating' their rape cases

A Free State police captain accused of sexually assaulting a child while asking her if she missed her rapist is now under arrest over this, as well ...
News
1 day ago

Omotoso loses application for leave to appeal decision not to grant him bail

Rape and human trafficking accused Timothy Omotoso has lost his application for leave to appeal a decision by a Port Elizabeth high court judge not ...
News
2 days ago

Eastern Cape woman bites off man's tongue during alleged rape attempt

A 33-year-old man had his tongue bitten off by the 65-year-old woman he allegedly tried to rape at her home in Tsomo Mission in the Eastern Cape, on ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  4. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X