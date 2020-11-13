CrimeStats | Rape down 18.8% during levels 3, 2 and 1 of lockdown

SA recorded a significant drop in various categories of violent crime during the course of the coronavirus lockdown, including gender-based violence (GBV).

Revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 in Pretoria on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said there had been a 16.8% decrease in cases of GBV and rapes were down by 18.8%.

The statistics cover the period July 1 to September 30.

Cele said 8,922 cases of rape were recorded during the three months in which the country moved from level 3 to level 2 and then level 1 of the national lockdown.