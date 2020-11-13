South Africa

#CrimeStats: Truck hijackings soar with 99 new cases as 'high-tech' syndicates swoop in

13 November 2020 - 14:00
Police minister Bheki Cele said 99 new cases of truck hijackings were reported between July and September.
Police minister Bheki Cele said 99 new cases of truck hijackings were reported between July and September.
Image: SAPS

"High-tech" hijacking syndicates focused their attention on trucks during July, August and September as 99 new cases of truck hijackings were recorded in SA. 

Revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 in Pretoria on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele said there had been a 1.6% decrease in cases of carjacking, with 79 fewer cases, but a 31.7% increase in truck hijackings. 

Despite the dismal figures, Cele told the media police in the past week had made a major breakthrough in the arrests of those committing truck hijackings.

While mum on the details of the investigations, Cele revealed the syndicates had gone high-tech to commit these crimes.   

"A few days ago we had a serious breakthrough in truck hijackings. We have arrested top guys with top technology they are using to hijack trucks. They have their own [truck] horses. When they hijack the trucks, they take off the horses and they put their horses on the trailers." 

The statistics cover the period July 1 to September 30. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

#CrimeStats: More than 5,000 people killed in SA in 3 months

A total of 5,107 people were murdered in SA between July and September.
News
2 hours ago

#CrimeStats | Stock theft 'serious', with 26,000 sheep stolen in 3 months

In the last three months, more than 26,000 sheep were stolen in the country, police minister Bheki Cele said on Friday.
News
1 hour ago

#CrimeStats | Rape down 18.8% during levels 3, 2 and 1 of lockdown

SA recorded a significant drop in various categories of violent crime during the course of coronavirus lockdown, including gender-based violence.
News
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  4. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X