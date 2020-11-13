South Africa

Deputy national police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya fired

Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya given her marching orders after being found guilty in internal disciplinary hearing

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
13 November 2020 - 10:41
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya in the dock of the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after being arrested on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.
Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya in the dock of the Palm Ridge magistrate's court after being arrested on corruption, fraud and money laundering charges.
Image: Sebabatso Mosamo/Sunday Times

Deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya has been fired.

The police confirmed on Friday that Mgwenya, who is facing criminal charges including fraud in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court, had been sacked by national commissioner Gen Khehla Sithole.

Mgwenya appeared in court last month after she was arrested by the Investigating Directorate on charges of corruption, fraud, theft and money laundering.

National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has sacked his deputy. File photo.
National police commissioner Khehla Sitole has sacked his deputy. File photo.
Image: Phill Magakoe

The charges relate to her alleged involvement in ensuring the appointment of a handpicked service provider for the installation of emergency lights to 1,500 police vehicles in Gauteng.

Mgwenya was suspended after her arrest.

Police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said an internal disciplinary hearing had found Mgwenya guilty and she was “summarily dismissed on Thursday”.

“The national police commissioner remains resolute in his efforts to clean the SA Police Service of any form of wrongdoing by members of all ranks,” Naidoo said. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'When I came to office I discovered senior ranks were infiltrated by criminals': top cop

SA's top cop has revealed how criminal networks have infiltrated senior police ranks - and that efforts to expose them have sparked death threats and ...
News
3 weeks ago

Deputy police commissioner Bonang Mgwenya suspended after arrest

Deputy police national commissioner for human resource management, Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya, has been suspended.
News
4 weeks ago

'Nobody is above the law': Police chief on latest arrest of high-ranking cop

Gen Khehla Sitole lauded the arrest of deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya on multiple graft charges
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa
  2. 'I assume geography wasn't your best subject at school': Gauteng MEC Lesufi ... South Africa
  3. POLL | President Cyril Ramaphosa talks tonight — what do you think he will ... South Africa
  4. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  5. One last big bash for Zim businessman and socialite Ginimbi Kadungure Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X