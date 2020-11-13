South Africa

Durban residents warned of cracker fines if fireworks bylaws are flouted during Diwali

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
13 November 2020 - 11:59
Residents could face fines of up to R3,500 as the admission of guilt fine for discharging fireworks on the road is R1,000 and the fine for discharging of fireworks in public is R2,500.
Durban residents face fines of up to R3,500 if they set off fireworks before sunset and after midnight on Saturday.

The eThekwini Municipality on Friday warned residents to light fireworks to celebrate Diwali, which will be observed worldwide on November 14, within the prescribed time.

“Fireworks are allowed only on Saturday after sunset, until midnight,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Residents could face fines of up to R3,500 in total, as the admission of guilt fine for discharging fireworks on the road is R1,000, and the fine for discharging of fireworks in public is R2,500.

Metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Parboo Sewpersad said a set of bylaws were in place to govern the lighting of fireworks.

“We urge the public to ensure they adhere to the bylaws, as they will be fined if caught in contravention. Fireworks must be restricted to their property and not be lit on a public road,” he said.

The bylaw states:

  • Low-hazard fireworks, such as fountains, lawn lights and sparkles can be lit in private homes.
  • Fireworks such as air bombs, supersonic bangs, sound shells, fountain whistles and screeches are prohibited as they cause a disturbance and are a nuisance to neighbours.
  • The bylaw also called for children under 16 years of age to be properly supervised by an adult when letting off fireworks.
  • Fireworks should be detonated away from hospitals, clinics, old age/nursing homes, animal welfare and petrol stations. Fireworks should not be pointed towards any person, as this is dangerous.
  • No person shall ignite, discharge or explode any fireworks on any public road, residence, or private dwelling without the knowledge and consent of the occupant or owner of the property.
  • It shall be unlawful for any person to point or direct a firework at any person, animal, building or motor vehicle where such firework is in the process of exploding or detonating.
  • No person shall light or detonate fireworks in any place where animals are kept.
  • No person may terrify, cause stress or endanger the life of any animal with fireworks or by any other means.
  • Residents are also reminded that fireworks cannot be recycled and therefore they need to be disposed of appropriately, in black bin bags.
  • The municipality urges residents not to dispose of fireworks in the orange refuse bags, as this is deemed unsafe, since fireworks cannot be recycled.

Sewpersad urged pet owners to ensure that their pets were kept safe and away from fireworks.

“They must be fitted with a collar with an identification tag bearing their home address and [owners'] telephone numbers,” he said.

