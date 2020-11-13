Durban residents warned of cracker fines if fireworks bylaws are flouted during Diwali

Durban residents face fines of up to R3,500 if they set off fireworks before sunset and after midnight on Saturday.

The eThekwini Municipality on Friday warned residents to light fireworks to celebrate Diwali, which will be observed worldwide on November 14, within the prescribed time.

“Fireworks are allowed only on Saturday after sunset, until midnight,” said municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela.

Residents could face fines of up to R3,500 in total, as the admission of guilt fine for discharging fireworks on the road is R1,000, and the fine for discharging of fireworks in public is R2,500.

Metro police spokesperson Sen Supt Parboo Sewpersad said a set of bylaws were in place to govern the lighting of fireworks.