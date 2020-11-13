South Africa

Five shot and wounded during drive-by shooting in Gauteng

13 November 2020 - 11:51
Three of the shooting victims were taken to hospital in a critical condition.
Image: ER24

Five people were shot and wounded during a drive-by shooting in Florida, Roodepoort, on Friday.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of Hendrik Potgieter and Gordon roads at about 8am.

“Medics found one man lying inside a small shop while five other men were found lying on the pavement.”

Meiring said three of the patients with gunshot wounds were in a critical condition while two others sustained serious gunshot wounds.

Drive by shooting on Gordon corner Hendrick Potgieter Rd, Florida. Six people/victims have been injured, Emergency...

Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on Thursday, November 12, 2020

A sixth man escaped with only a minor ankle injury, he said.

The injured patients were transported to hospital.

'The details surrounding this incident are not yet known, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.”

The police said they would release a statement later.

TimesLIVE

