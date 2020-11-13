'I was fired through the media': axed deputy national police commissioner

Former deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Bonang Mgwenya said on Friday she learnt about her sacking via media enquiries.

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole fired Mgwenya after she was found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing of gross misconduct.

Responding to questions from TimesLIVE, Mgwenya said, “As I have indicated, I am not yet informed of any dismissal.”

Asked if she would legally challenge her firing, she said: “It would depend on the decision communicated [to her]".

She declined to comment on the criminal charges she faces.

Mgwenya was suspended in October after being arrested by the Investigating Directorate [ID] on a raft of criminal charges including money laundering, theft and fraud.

She appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court in October in relation to the alleged role she played in ensuring the appointment of a service provider to equip 1,500 police vehicles in Gauteng with emergency lights.

In return, she allegedly received financial help to buy a BMW X5.

