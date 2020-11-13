Inside matric exam rooms: crib notes, cellphones and positive Covid-19 cases

An undisclosed number of matric pupils in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal were caught with crib notes during examinations this week.

Basic education department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department was dealing with the incidents and strengthening vigilance in examination centres to protect the integrity of the exam process.

Mhlanga was speaking as the department gave its update on how the first two weeks of the matric finals had gone.

Another reported incident was that of two pupils, one each in Gauteng and the Eastern Cape, who were found in possession of cellphones during exams. Mhlanga said they had been dealt with according to the pledge they signed.

Mhlanga said the department appealed to parents to communicate a message of integrity and to discourage candidates from cheating.