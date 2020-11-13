Mutilated female body washes up on Durban beach

Durban forensic pathologists will need to determine whether a woman, whose severely decomposed body washed ashore on Thursday, had her hands, head and feet removed by unnatural means.

The gruesome discovery of the headless corpse was made on Cuttings Beach in the Merebank area, south of Durban.

According to police, the state of decomposition was too advanced to ascertain if the missing body parts had been removed by unnatural means.

An inquest docket is being investigated.

In an unrelated incident, police were called out to the N3, where dismembered remains of an unknown man were found scattered across a 1km stretch of the freeway.