One giant leap for refugees: Puppet’s 8,000km journey starts in SA

“Little Amal”, a 3.5m giant puppet representing an eight-year-old Syrian refugee, will embark on an epic 8,000km journey across Europe next year to highlight the plight of young refugees.

Although her travels are a continent away, her journey started in South Africa with the Handspring Puppet Company, in Muizenberg, Cape Town.

As part of The Walk international arts festival, Little Amal will start at the Turkey-Syrian border, and make her way through eight countries, stopping at cultural events in cities, towns and villages along the way. Her walk will end in Manchester in the United Kingdom.

For the Handspring Puppet Company, this puppet was a first. The company has made many large puppets, including the world-famous War Horse, but this vertical puppet was different, says Adrian Kohler, art director and co-founder of the company with Basil Jones.

“We didn’t know what we were building,” says Kohler.

Large walking puppets are usually supported by cranes, he says, but this time, a puppeteer will be inside the puppet, on stilts, carrying most of the weight.

The puppet, built by a team of six at the Muizenberg workshop, weighs around 30kg and is made of carbon fibre. The hair is made out of Tyvek, a durable and flexible artificial paper that can catch the air and blow in the wind. There is a small computer in the eye mechanism, controlled by a joystick.