Orphaned rhino calves get second shot at life in the wild

Considering that poachers have butchered more than 7,500 rhinos in SA in the past 12 years, rescuing every surviving orphan has become critical.

So there was good reason to celebrate recently when two orphaned rhino calves were given a second shot at life in the wilderness after being released into Somkhanda Game Reserve, a community-owned wildlife refuge in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The first rhino calf, now named Makhosi, was rescued in 2016 after she was found dehydrated and starving in a local game reserve in the aftermath of a severe drought that dried up water resources and grazing.

Two years later a second rhino calf, now called iMpilo, was orphaned after poachers killed his mother at Somkhanda while the calf was just nine months old.

Both calves were taken to a rhino orphanage in KwaZulu-Natal, where they were nursed back to health.

Because of previous attacks on orphanages and other rhino-holding facilities where rescued animals have been killed for their horns, the name and location of the orphanage is being kept confidential.

Now, nearly four years after the first calf was rescued, the animals have been returned to their wild habitat — both fitted with tracking devices for security reasons.