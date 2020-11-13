South Africa

True Crime South Africa

PODCAST | Murder at Bainskloof

13 November 2020 - 12:55 By Nicole Engelbrecht
Shawn Lategan and Maritza van der Merwe, whose bodies were discovered near the Bainskloof Pass in 1997, had last been seen in front of a takeaway shop in Malmesbury.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

On April 25 1997, the police and rescuers descended a steep mountain face at Bainskloof Pass, outside Cape Town, to the scene of an apparent car accident.

When they discovered the bodies of the two victims, it became clear the young couple had not died by accident.

Shawn Lategan and Maritza van der Merwe had last been seen in front of a takeaway shop in Malmesbury. In the minutes that followed Shawn pulling into a parking space, the pair unwittingly set off a chain of events that would put them in the sights of five career criminals.

In episode 43 of True Crime South Africa, we delve into this horrific case of truly senseless murder and witness the ripples that continue to move through families and communities 23 years after the fact.

