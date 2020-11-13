'Should we even continue studying?' - 8 reactions to SA unemployment rate reaching a record high
South Africans have reacted with shock and dismay at the latest unemployment rate announced by Stats SA, putting the figure at the highest since the survey began in 2008.
SA's official unemployment rate struck a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter, up from 23.3% in the last quarter (from April to June) and from 29.1% in the third quarter of last year. This is a number of 6.5 million people in the third quarter, compared with 4.3 million in the previous three months.
The survey only recognises people as unemployed if they are actively looking for work and lockdown regulations in the last quarter saw many prevented from job-hunting.
The latest figures are seen by many analysts to be a truer reflection of the state of unemployment in the country, though the numbers may not tell the full story if they do not take into account those who have given up on looking for work.
A small silver lining was the number of employed people increasing by 543,000.
But worrying to many was the unemployment rate for those aged 15‒24, which increased by 9 percentage points to 61.3%.
President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced a R100bn fund to create 800,000 public sector jobs in the next three years. The fund is part of the government's “economic reconstruction and recovery plan” in response to the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.
On social media many reacted and were disheartened by the numbers.
While they blamed the government for not doing enough, others suggested people should do their part and support local businesses to create more jobs.
Some even questioned whether it was worth studying further if job prospects were so limited.
Is it even worth studying further?
Should we continue studying??👀👀👀👀#unemployment
When you think about going to university to study for your dream job but realistically you stand a 90% chance of being unemployed 💔💔💔😭DEEP #unemployment
It will bring you to tears
#unemployment
I don't wanna talk about unemployment cos I might cry
“The system was designed to oppress black masses”
"must have 5 years experience know how to speak English and Afrikaans & own a vehicle" 😣
The system was designed to oppress black masses further more under the democracy and black government,the freedom we were given 1994 is a scam unfortunately!#Unemployment
Be grateful for a job
Unemployment is real guys 😭 if you have a job say Thank you 🙏 #StatsSA #unemployment
“Dismal leadership failure!”
Dear Mr President
Did it have to reach this far???
61,3% of Youth Unemployment is a sign of dismal leadership failure!!!#unemployment
Covid-19 is also to blame
The current #unemployment situation shouldn't be discussed without considering the covid havoc that we've never had in our lifetime!
There's a worldwide challenge we're all battling but the brave will come out successfully. NO EMOTIONS
Support local, create jobs
Keep supporting local brands guys, DRIP, Bathu, Tshepo, Galxboy, Rich Mnisi, Maxhosa are creating jobs locally. #unemployment
Government alone can't create enough jobs. We must meet government half way by supporting our own local businesses and our local inventions. #unemployment
But we can't all be entrepreneurs doing the same thing
#unemployment the government should stop saying the youth should be creative and be entrepreneurs....like mamelani nina bododi if we all have business who is going to buy from who ? For the same reason we study for different careers is the same reason we can't be the same thing..