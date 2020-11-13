'Should we even continue studying?' - 8 reactions to SA unemployment rate reaching a record high

South Africa

SA's official unemployment rate hit a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter.
South Africans have reacted with shock and dismay at the latest unemployment rate announced by Stats SA, putting the figure at the highest since the survey began in 2008.

SA's official unemployment rate struck a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter, up from 23.3% in the last quarter (from April to June) and from 29.1% in the third quarter of last year. This is a number of 6.5 million people in the third quarter, compared with 4.3 million in the previous three months.

The survey only recognises people as unemployed if they are actively looking for work and lockdown regulations in the last quarter saw many prevented from job-hunting. 

The latest figures are seen by many analysts to be a truer reflection of the state of unemployment in the country, though the numbers may not tell the full story if they do not take into account those who have given up on looking for work.

A small silver lining was the number of employed people increasing by 543,000.

But worrying to many was the unemployment rate for those aged 15‒24, which increased by 9 percentage points to 61.3%.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last month announced a R100bn fund to create 800,000 public sector jobs in the next three years. The fund is part of the government's “economic reconstruction and recovery plan” in response to the effects of Covid-19 on the economy.

On social media many reacted and were disheartened by the numbers.

While they blamed the government for not doing enough, others suggested people should do their part and support local businesses to create more jobs.

Some even questioned whether it was worth studying further if job prospects were  so limited.

Is it even worth studying further?

It will bring you to tears

“The system was designed to oppress black masses”

Be grateful for a job

“Dismal leadership failure!”

Covid-19 is also to blame

Support local, create jobs

But we can't all be entrepreneurs doing the same thing

