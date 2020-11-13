'Should we even continue studying?' - 8 reactions to SA unemployment rate reaching a record high

South Africans have reacted with shock and dismay at the latest unemployment rate announced by Stats SA, putting the figure at the highest since the survey began in 2008.

SA's official unemployment rate struck a record high of 30.8% in the third quarter, up from 23.3% in the last quarter (from April to June) and from 29.1% in the third quarter of last year. This is a number of 6.5 million people in the third quarter, compared with 4.3 million in the previous three months.

The survey only recognises people as unemployed if they are actively looking for work and lockdown regulations in the last quarter saw many prevented from job-hunting.