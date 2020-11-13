The Ace train hits the ANC, plus five highlights from 'Vrye Weekblad'

Three months ago President Cyril Ramaphosa drew a line in the sand with regard to corruption. Then ANC faction politics neatly wiped that line out.

But now the unstoppable march of the inevitable can no longer be held back and, this morning, Ace Magashule is in the dock.

The locomotive hit the ANC head-on and in slow motion this week. We sort of saw it coming, but it was starting to look like it had derailed somewhere along the way.

But here the train is now.

Magashule, the boss of Luthuli House, MD of the ruling party, secretary-general of the liberation movement, leader of the RET faction, former premier of the Free State, is entering the dock this morning as Accused Number 1.

Magashule's court appearance is the beginning of the final chapter of the devastating decade of state capture, corruption and mismanagement that started with Jacob Zuma unseating Thabo Mbeki in 2008.

