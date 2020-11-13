Young black women 'are taking over the property market'

Young, black women in their mid-twenties and early thirties are driving the property investment market in the country.

This is according to data from credit bureau TPN, which shows that most property investors are in their mid-twenties to early thirties.

“The most active property investor buying in SA is female and under 30,” says Michelle Dickens, MD of TPN.

Dickens says the historic low interest rates have resulted in a significant shift in rental and buying patterns because though millennials are known to live in rented accommodation for as long as possible, more are starting to see the benefits of investing in property.

Data from TPN shows that the so-called “micro landlords”, who own fewer than 10 investment properties, make up 98% of the investment market. A significant 87% of investors own two to four properties, while 11% have between five and nine properties.

Carl Coetzee, CEO of BetterBond, says property remains a safe investment option, especially in challenging economic times.

“People will always need a home and, with the prime lending rate at the historic low of 7%, there has never been a better time to finance a bond.”

According to Coetzee, 40% of BetterBond’s applications this year have been from women buyers, up 12% year-on-year.