COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Britain to pilot Covid-19 tests for care home visitors

November 14 2020 - 09:21

Australia may see first week of no local Covid-19 transmissions

Australia's three most populous states on Saturday recorded at least a week with no local transmissions of the new coronavirus, boding well for the country's recovery from the pandemic after a flare-up marred an impressive early response.

Victoria, the epicentre of the resurgence of the virus in recent months, recorded its 15th consecutive day of no new infections and no related deaths, two weeks after the state emerged from one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.

The second-most populous state's deputy chief health officer, Allen Cheng, told a news conference that the run of zero cases was "about as good as it can get".

—Reuters