COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Britain to pilot Covid-19 tests for care home visitors

November 14 2020 - 09:21
Australia may see first week of no local Covid-19 transmissions
Australia's three most populous states on Saturday recorded at least a week with no local transmissions of the new coronavirus, boding well for the country's recovery from the pandemic after a flare-up marred an impressive early response.
Victoria, the epicentre of the resurgence of the virus in recent months, recorded its 15th consecutive day of no new infections and no related deaths, two weeks after the state emerged from one of the world's longest and strictest lockdowns.
The second-most populous state's deputy chief health officer, Allen Cheng, told a news conference that the run of zero cases was "about as good as it can get".
—Reuters
November 14 2020 - 09:19
Biden aide says no US-wide Covid lockdown planned as West Coast states advise against travel
President-elect Joe Biden's top coronavirus adviser said on Friday there were no plans for a wholesale nationwide lockdown to curb the surging Covid-19 pandemic, while three US West Coast states jointly called for a halt in non-essential travel.
The warning against unnecessary transit came as the daily increase in Covid-19 cases in the US rose to a record of over 177,000 on Friday, the fourth straight day a new all-time high has been set, according to a Reuters tally of figures from US public health agencies.
California, Oregon and Washington urged residents to avoid venturing out of state, citing concerns raised by health experts that the coming holiday travel season would accelerate already alarming spikes in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations.
—Reuters
November 14 2020 - 09:00
Britain to pilot Covid-19 tests for care home visitors
Visitors to care homes in parts of England will be able to get tested for Covid-19 under a new pilot scheme aimed at reducing onerous restrictions in time for Christmas, the health ministry said on Saturday.
With England under lockdown until December, care home visits can still go ahead in certain circumstances, but official guidance states that screens, windows or "visiting pods" should be used to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
"I know how heart-breaking restricting visits to care homes has been, not only for residents, many of whom will feel disoriented and confused by the situation, but also their loved ones who aren't able to simply hug each other to support them in this difficult time," health minister Matt Hancock said.
—Reuters