Matrics who test positive for Covid-19 in Gauteng will be quarantined at Nasrec
The Gauteng education department has announced that all matric candidates who test positive for Covid-19 will now be placed under mandatory quarantine at Nasrec.
Spokesperson Steve Mabona said this move was to mitigate the risk of transmission of the coronavirus.
Mabona said candidates who tested positive would be housed at Nasrec, where they will write and study under the watchful eye of health and education officials.
He said all identified candidates would be quarantined for a minimum of 10 days (for mild sickness), but it could be longer for severely sick candidates.
“Candidates will be provided with educational facilities, health care, catering and all other requirements in compliance with the health protocols,” he explained.
Mabona said the health department would facilitate emergency services to transport candidates from their homes to the quarantine site. Parents must inform the respective schools or principals for arrangements to be made. The quarantining of candidates will take place from Sunday, November 15.
Since the start of examinations on November 5, Mabona said nine candidates from five districts in the province tested positive for Covid-19 and were allowed to write their exams under controlled conditions, managed by officials from the departments of health and education.
TimesLIVE