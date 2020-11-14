Minimum wage hotline shut down after flood of calls exhausts budget

Anyone not being paid the minimum wage of R20.76 an hour could use it at no cost to report non-compliant employers, he said.

He identified the agricultural, hospitality and private security sectors as needing special attention. “We have heard about horrible things happening in these sectors. Worker rights are also human rights.”

Replying to Ngwezi's question, Nxesi said the success of the hotline depended on marketing, so R21.62m was spent advertising it in print, on radio, TV and social media, and at taxi ranks and railway stations.

Department of employment and labour spokesperson Teboho Thejane said at the launch in March that anyone dialling the hotline number would be asked to identify the sector in which they worked and their province.

“The next step will be entering the employer's address as per the system's request and the department will respond by sending an inspector for inspection.”

The department's chief director of collective bargaining, Thembinkosi Mkalipi, said inspectors would be deployed within 14 days of a complaint being lodged.

When TimesLIVE dialled the Impimpa hotline on Saturday, the response said: “The USSD string you have dialled does not exist.”

TimesLIVE