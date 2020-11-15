COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No Covid-19 vaccine for SA ‘any time soon’, says Prof Shabir Madhi

November 15 2020 - 09:11

Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19

Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.

"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet.

He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.

—Reuters