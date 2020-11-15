COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | No Covid-19 vaccine for SA ‘any time soon’, says Prof Shabir Madhi
November 15 2020 - 09:11
Elon Musk says 'most likely' has a moderate case of Covid-19
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said on Saturday he "most likely" has a moderate case of Covid-19, as he continued to question the accuracy of the tests.
"Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold," Musk wrote in a tweet.
He did not mention whether the results were from polymerase chain reaction tests, which are more accurate than rapid tests.
—Reuters
November 15 2020 - 06:14
No Covid-19 vaccine for SA ‘any time soon’, says Prof Shabir Madhi
Don’t pin your hopes on the Covid vaccine announced this week, South Africans have been told.
The chance of SA getting a significant volume of the vaccine in the next few months is “extremely unlikely”, said Wits University professor of vaccinology Shabir Madhi. “The most highly optimistic projection is that we’d be fortunate to get any by the end of the second quarter next year.”
He said the announcement by Pfizer and BioNTech that their vaccine was 90% effective was exciting because “other vaccines using the same target may also show similar efficacy”.
November 15 2020 - 06:05
Prof Shabir Madhi calls for ban on matric rage parties
A leading medical expert has called for the banning of this season’s matric rage parties, saying he would consider it “criminal and utterly irresponsible” if the government allowed them to continue.
Shabir Madhi, a professor of vaccinology at Wits University, said in the context of Covid-19 the organisers should be held accountable for the resurgence of infections he predicted within three to four weeks of the events.
Madhi’s comments come in the wake of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s coronavirus update this week, in which he again warned against large gatherings.
November 15 2020 - 06:04
'People’s lives matter more than a custom': Would-be initiates want to cut to the ritual chase
Thousands of boys desperate to undergo the traditional rites of passage marking entry into manhood are praying the lockdown ban on initiations will be lifted in time for the summer season.
Even if it is, the age-old ritual for the transition to manhood faces drastic changes to eliminate the sharing of food and drink in an attempt to minimise the risk of Covid-19 transmission.
The traditions of drinking traditional beer from a communal calabash and eating meat from a shared platter, which signify oneness, respect and consideration for others, are set to make way for individual cups and disposable plates.
November 15 2020 - 06:03
'Why I volunteered to be a guinea pig for a Covid-19 vaccine'
The UK recently announced plans to conduct Covid-19 human challenge trials to accelerate the development of vaccines and treatments.
In these trials, researchers can test a vaccine's efficacy in a matter of weeks by giving young, healthy volunteers (who receive the best medical care) a vaccine candidate and then deliberately exposing them to the coronavirus.
This is far quicker than conventional Phase III trials, which rely on incidental exposure to the virus and take months or even years to return useful results.
November 15 2020 - 06:02
G20 lays out wider Covid-19 debt relief
G20 finance ministers have agreed for the first time on a new joint framework for restructuring government debt, anticipating that the coronavirus pandemic will leave some poor countries in need of deep relief.
The Covid-19 pandemic is straining the finances of some developing countries and the G20 ministers said on Friday they recognise that more will need to be done to help them than the current temporary debt freeze, which will be extended until June 30 2021.
Major creditors, including China, will be expected to follow the common guidelines laying out how debt that is deemed unsustainable can be reduced or rescheduled.
November 15 2020 - 06:00
Covid-19 leaves permanent scar on SA employment
Commenting on the latest official unemployment figures this week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was encouraged that 600,000 more people became employed between the second and third quarters.
"This shows that green shoots have emerged as economic restrictions were lifted and the epidemic brought under control," said Ramaphosa.
He was gilding the employment lily just a little. The figures from Stats SA show, in effect, that of the 2.2-million jobs that were lost in the hard lockdown second quarter of this year, 539,000 returned in the third quarter, as the lockdown began to be lifted.