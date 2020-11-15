South Africa

Dodgy Cuban Covid-19 drug deal adds to Ramaphosa's corruption headache

Next up, the departments implicated in the preliminary report must respond

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
15 November 2020 - 17:20
A report by the auditor-general says a deal worth over R200m was struck for an unauthorised Covid-19 drug from Cuba.
A report by the auditor-general says a deal worth over R200m was struck for an unauthorised Covid-19 drug from Cuba.
Image: 123RF/LEIGH ANNEF

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been vocal on clamping down on Covid-19 related corruption, now has another serving — a massive medicine purchase from Cuba — added to his plate.cuba

The presidency has said, however, that due process must be followed before it can comment on a damning preliminary report by the auditor-general, and whether it will take a tough stance on those implicated in it.

According to the report, the SA National Defence Force blew more than R200m on an unregistered Covid-19 drug from Cuba that had not been given the green light by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on Sunday, Tyrone Seale, acting spokesperson in the presidency, said that at this stage the presidency could not comment.

“The report in question is a preliminary report and the departments in question will therefore have an opportunity to respond to the auditor-general.”

The report says that the drug was smuggled into the country without a proper procurement process in place, that it was kept at the incorrect temperatures anyway, and that more than 900,000 vials bought with taxpayers’ money now sit in storage and cannot be used.

The report also says that the defence force concealed the deal and that there is no clarity on who ordered it.

In the meantime, SA is continuing with its trials to assist other global players in trying to pin down Covid-19 treatments that are safe and effective.

Covid-19: Auditor-general looks into SANDF's 'dodgy' Cuban drug deal

The auditor-general is investigating how the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) imported a dubious and unregistered Covid-19 drug, at a ...
News
18 hours ago

Prof Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist at Wits University who is heading up the trials, told TimesLIVE: “With our University of Oxford trial, enrolment was completed and we are now following up with participants to see who got infected. When we have 52, we can do an analysis. We are nowhere near there as the first wave has subsided, so we will only reach targets when there’s a resurgence.”

Then there’s the Novavax trial.

Madhi says that they’re still enrolling participants and hope to be complete with that by month end.

Finally, there is the Johnson & Johnson trial, which started last Friday.

Trialling any other drug that has not gone through the correct phases of a clinical trial is dangerous, and the import of such drugs is “illegal”, said Madhi.

He said that “importing medicines into the country, whether for clinical trials or treatment, without the required permission ... is against the law”.

TimesLIVE

MORE

No Covid-19 vaccine for SA ‘any time soon’, says Prof Shabir Madhi

Don’t pin your hopes on the Covid vaccine announced this week, South Africans have been told.
News
18 hours ago

Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases detected as death toll reaches 20,206

SA's Covid-19 related deaths stood at 20,206 on Saturday evening, after 53 more deaths were recorded, the department of health said.
News
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  3. 'A cloak of secrecy': Noko's scathing letter to Batohi on who declined to ... News
  4. Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi South Africa
  5. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...

Related articles

  1. Robots get the green light as they speed up Covid-19 tests at Groote Schuur News
  2. ‘Second pandemic’ grips SA as people battle loss and lockdown consequences News
  3. G20 lays out wider Covid-19 debt relief Business
  4. Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases detected as death toll reaches 20,206 South Africa
X