Dodgy Cuban Covid-19 drug deal adds to Ramaphosa's corruption headache

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who has been vocal on clamping down on Covid-19 related corruption, now has another serving — a massive medicine purchase from Cuba — added to his plate.cuba

The presidency has said, however, that due process must be followed before it can comment on a damning preliminary report by the auditor-general, and whether it will take a tough stance on those implicated in it.

According to the report, the SA National Defence Force blew more than R200m on an unregistered Covid-19 drug from Cuba that had not been given the green light by the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority.