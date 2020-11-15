Man critically injured as vehicle overturns in Free State

A 41-year-old man sustained critical injuries when his vehicle overturned on the R59 between Sasolburg and Parys in the Free State on Saturday night.

When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11pm, they found the man lying a few metres from his vehicle. It is believed he was ejected from the vehicle.

Paramedics immediately initiated advanced life support interventions before transporting him to hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not known to ER24 paramedics.

TimesLIVE