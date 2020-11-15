South Africa

Over 2,000 new Covid-19 cases detected as death toll reaches 20,206

15 November 2020 - 10:35 By TimesLIVE
The cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases stood at 749,182 on Saturday evening with 2 237 new cases identified.
Image: 123RF/milkos

SA's Covid-19 related deaths stood at 20,206 on Saturday evening, after 53 more deaths were recorded, the Department of Health said.

It said the cumulative number of detected Covid-19 cases was 749,182 by Saturday evening, with 2,267 new cases detected.

“The cumulative number of tests conducted to date is 5,110,384 with 23,497 new tests conducted since the last report. Regrettably, 53 more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported,” the department said.

The Eastern Cape recorded the highest number with 34 deaths, followed by six in the Free State, five in KwaZulu-Natal and eight in the Western Cape.

“We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health-care workers that treated the deceased patients,” health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said.

The department said recoveries now stood at 693,261, which translated to a recovery rate of 92,5%.

