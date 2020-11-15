SA begins process for Bushiris' extradition, says they did not leave with Malawian leader

The government says fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary did not leave SA aboard a flight carrying Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation.

It also said SA has initiated a process to secure the extradition of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife from Malawi.

The government made the statement on Sunday after reports that the couple had fled the country while they were expected to stand trial on allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering involving R102m.

Bushiri and his wife did not report to the police station on Friday, as required in terms of their bail conditions.

There was speculation that Bushiri and his wife had left with the Malawian president on Friday. Chakwera was on an official visit to SA on Thursday and left the country on Friday.