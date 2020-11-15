South Africa

SA begins process for Bushiris' extradition, says they did not leave with Malawian leader

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
15 November 2020 - 16:59
Fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri. The government says the Bushiris did not not leave SA aboard a flight on which Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled. Steps are under way to extradite the two to SA.
Fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary Bushiri. The government says the Bushiris did not not leave SA aboard a flight on which Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled. Steps are under way to extradite the two to SA.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The government says fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary did not leave SA aboard a flight carrying Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation.

It also said SA has initiated a process to secure the extradition of the self-proclaimed prophet and his wife from Malawi.

The government made the statement on Sunday after reports that the couple had fled the country while they were expected to stand trial on allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering involving R102m.

Bushiri and his wife did not report to the police station on Friday, as required in terms of their bail conditions.

There was speculation that Bushiri and his wife had left with the Malawian president on Friday. Chakwera was on an official visit to SA on Thursday and left the country on Friday.

Bushiris' lawyers in the dark about escape - mum on the future of relationship

Lawyers associated with the self-proclaimed prophet and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering church, Shepherd Bushiri — who fled SA with his ...
News
3 hours ago

Malawian presidency spokesperson Brian Banda dismissed suggestions that Chakwera had anything to do with the Bushiris fleeing SA.

Government communications and information systems director-general Phumla Williams said on Sunday that Chakwera and his delegation departed from Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria.

She said the delegation stopped over at OR Tambo International Airport to collect additional officials who had travelled to SA earlier to prepare for the working visit.

“Department of home affairs immigration officials verified the identities of all passengers and Mr and Ms Bushiri were not on the flight,” Williams said.

She said when travellers are processed for departure, they are required to present themselves to an immigration officer who, among other checks, verifies that the passport belongs to the traveller.

“To ensure that the two fugitives face justice, SA has initiated a process to secure their extradition from Malawi in terms of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Protocol on Extradition and other legal instruments, to which Malawi is a signatory.

“While this process is under way, law-enforcement agencies will continue investigations into this matter,” Williams said.

TimesLIVE

MORE

Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews

A diplomatic storm is brewing between SA and Malawi after Pastor Shepherd Bushiri absconded this week - at about the same time that Malawi's ...
News
18 hours ago

'We were persecuted, not prosecuted': Claims embattled pastor Bushiri

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's alleged escape to Malawi was driven by his “persecution” by SA authorities.
News
1 day ago

Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi

The Hawks have confirmed that self-proclaimed pastor Shepherd Bushiri failed to appear as required at a police station on Friday.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. 'My biggest concern was my children': R81m PowerBall winner is a dad who lost ... South Africa
  2. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  3. 'A cloak of secrecy': Noko's scathing letter to Batohi on who declined to ... News
  4. Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi South Africa
  5. Ginimbi to be buried with stack of dollars Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X