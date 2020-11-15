Covid-19: Second wave has not arrived yet, says Zweli Mkhize as he heads to 'partying' Eastern Cape

SA on Sunday evening passed a grim milestone in the number of Covid-19 infections, recording 751,024 cumulative cases.

This as the death toll reached 20,241.

This was announced by health minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize, during a media briefing on the country's response and readiness to deal with a possible resurgence.

Gauteng accounts for the majority of cases at 30.8%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal at 16.6%, Western Cape with 16.2% and Eastern Cape at 14.4%.

Mkhize said the increasing infections did not signal a second wave but pointed to cluster outbreaks in areas which needed to be closely monitored.

“A Covid-19 resurgence is defined as approximately 20% increase of the average incidence of Covid-19 cases using a 7-day moving average within a defined area ... We can't say the second wave has arrived, we have just seen an increase in the cluster activities ... it can still be contained,” he said.