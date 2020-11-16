COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate
November 16 2020 - 12:00
Indonesia reports 3,535 new coronavirus infections, 85 deaths
Indonesia reported 3,535 new coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the total number to 470,648, data from the country's health ministry website showed.The data showed 85 new deaths, bringing the total to 15,296.
Indonesia has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths from COVID-19 in Southeast Asia.
-REUTERS
November 16 2020 - 08:30
Czech Republic reports 1,887 new coronavirus cases, fewest since Oct 4
The Czech Republic, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe amid the second the wave of the coronavirus pandemic, reported 1,887 new cases for Nov. 15, its lowest daily tally since Oct. 4, Health Ministry data showed on Monday.
The ministry also reported 150 new deaths related to COVID-19, including 65 on Sunday along with revisions from previous days.
The total number of deaths has doubled to 6,208 since Oct. 29.The Czech Republic has Europe's highest per-capita death rate in recent weeks and one of the highest infection rates, although daily tallies of new cases have fallen in the past week after tighter lockdown measures came into place.
The country of 10.7 million has reported 460,116 cases of the novel coronavirus since the pandemic started in March.
-REUTERS
November 16 2020 - 07:35
J&J starts two-dose trial of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate
Johnson & Johnson launched a new large-scale late-stage trial on Monday to test a two-dose regimen of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine and evaluate potential incremental benefits for the duration of protection with a second dose.
The U.S. drugmaker plans to enrol up to 30,000 participants for the study and run it in parallel with a one-dose trial with as many as 60,000 volunteers that began in September.
The UK arm of the study is aiming to recruit 6,000 participants and the rest will join from other countries with a high incidence of COVID-19 cases such as the United States, Belgium, Colombia, France, Germany, the Philippines, South Africa and Spain, it said.
-REUTERS