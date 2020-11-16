South Africa

Culpable homicide case against surgeon Peter Beale postponed to 2021

16 November 2020 - 11:37
Dr Peter Beale is being prosecuted for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died in October last year. His co-accused, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was gunned down in Johannesburg in September.
Dr Peter Beale is being prosecuted for the death of 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed, who died in October last year. His co-accused, Dr Abdulhay Munshi, was gunned down in Johannesburg in September.
Image: Supplied

The criminal case against paediatric surgeon Prof Peter Beale, whose co-accused anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi was shot dead in September, was on Monday postponed by the Johannesburg magistrate's court. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana said the matter was postponed to January 20 next year for the indictment.

Beale is charged with culpable homicide after the death of a prominent businessman's 10-year-old son following a laparoscopic operation to stop reflux last year.  

Munshi was shot five times in Johannesburg on September 16.

The shooting caused outrage and prompted Beale to go into hiding.

The Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the lack of action in the case by the NPA and the minister of justice.

“This has implications for the medical profession. We are just acting responsibly, just like when we notified the minister of justice and minister of police, we feel he needs to be aware of what is happening,” spokesperson Dr Kgosi Letlape said at the time.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

'We can’t practise in this climate': doctors write to Cyril Ramaphosa

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa about the criminal case against Dr Peter Beale and ...
News
1 month ago

SA health-care workers 'afraid to practise and afraid for their lives', doctors say

A group of health-care professionals have warned of the "destruction" of a functional health system in the country should the persecution of doctors ...
News
1 month ago

Q&A with HPCSA president Dr Kgosi Letlape

The gunning down of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi, who was facing a charge of culpable homicide after a patient’s death, has raised the spectre of ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  2. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  3. Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi South Africa
  4. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  5. Zondo 'determined to find me guilty, regardless of the facts': Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X