Department to probe 'despicable' leak of matric maths exam paper

16 November 2020 - 15:40
Matrics wrote mathematics paper 2 on Monday. File photo.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

The department of basic education has launched an investigation into the leaking of the matric mathematics paper 2 just hours before it was due to be written.

Matrics wrote the paper, starting off the third week of their National Senior Certificate examinations on Monday.

The department said in a statement that it was trying to establish the extent of the leak. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlongo said initial indications were that the paper became available early on Monday morning.

“The origins of the leak are not clear yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” he said.

Inside matric exam rooms: crib notes, cellphones and positive Covid-19 cases

Basic education department pleased with how first two weeks of matric finals have gone, despite some glitches
News
2 days ago

Mhlanga said the department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper to be written at 9am.

“Early sources point to the confinement of the leakage to a few pupils located in these two provinces,” he said.

Mhlanga said an investigating team was gathering evidence and a report would be submitted shortly.

“The department will enlist the support of law enforcement agencies to assist with the investigation. The department will investigate this matter fully and thoroughly and will utilise the mechanisms at its disposal, which are part of the examination protocol, to identify learners that may have had access to the paper,” he said.

“An appeal is made to all candidates to remain focused on the examination papers that are still to be written and be assured that the culprits at the centre of this despicable act will be dealt with harshly.

“Anybody with information regarding this matter must contact the department of basic education and your anonymity will be guaranteed.” 

TimesLIVE

