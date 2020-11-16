Department to probe 'despicable' leak of matric maths exam paper

The department of basic education has launched an investigation into the leaking of the matric mathematics paper 2 just hours before it was due to be written.

Matrics wrote the paper, starting off the third week of their National Senior Certificate examinations on Monday.

The department said in a statement that it was trying to establish the extent of the leak. Spokesperson Elijah Mhlongo said initial indications were that the paper became available early on Monday morning.

“The origins of the leak are not clear yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in Limpopo and Gauteng provinces,” he said.