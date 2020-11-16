eThekwini manager arrested, risks losing R50,000 after bail violations

After a lengthy court session during which the matter was stood down to allow magistrate Garth Davis to attend to other proceedings, the court heard that the defence and state had come to an agreement to amend Nzuza's bail conditions.

Nzuza's attorney Doda Madonsela said during a discussion with the state that the defence agreed that it would not be necessary to waste judicial time.

“As a result we have agreed with the state with what appears to be grey matters relating to two bail conditions.”

Senior state prosecutor Hazel Siraramen said among the amendments of the conditions, Nzuza would now not be allowed to have anything to do with eThekwini tender processes, no matter the value of the tender concerned.

Davis warned Nzuza and said should he breach his conditions he runs the risk having his bail cancelled and being placed in custody until his trial.

“History tells us that corruption matters take a long time. At least now, the die is cast, and you know exactly what is expected of you. You need to understand that the court is trying to prevent something from happening that will undermine the administration of justice,” said Davis.

Nzuza was released from custody and his bail extended until his next appearance on December 10.

