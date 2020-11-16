Food security and good parenting protect kids against abuse - new study

Food security, positive parenting, and supervisory caregiving have proven to have a buffering effect that limits violence against children, including sexual abuse, transactional sexual exploitation, physical and emotional abuse, a new study suggests.

According to the University of Oxford and University of Cape Town researchers, the presence of all these three factors may be linked to a greater reduction of violence in both girls and boys when compared to the presence of one or none. As a result of the latest findings, researchers are now calling for policies that promote action on positive, supervisory parenting and food security at home.

In a study of more than 5,000 adolescents, aged between 10 and 19, they also noted that in girls, free schooling was also significantly associated with lower odds of transactional sexual exploitation and youth lawbreaking. This study provides the first evidence on which protective factors may be targeted to achieve improvements across diverse violence types simultaneously.

With about 1 billion children globally experiencing emotional, physical, or sexual violence every year, new evidence suggests that the Covid-19 pandemic may have increased the rates of violence meted out on children, which leaves them more vulnerable to both short and long-term effects including HIV infection risk, pregnancy, neurological conditions, school dropout and unemployment.

Violence against children has therefore led to global commitments by the World Health Organisation and other global partners such as Unicef in 2016 to come up with a set of seven strategies for achieving this through a programme called INSPIRE. These strategies are based on reviews of all effective interventions for prevention of violence against children.