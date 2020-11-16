'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for Bushiri escape
The streets want accountability
Police minister Bheki Cele is at the receiving end of criticism on social media as users blame him in part for the escape of controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
The Bushiris skipped SA last week, just one week after they and their co-accused were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court. They were arrested in October for allegations of theft, money laundering and fraud relating to an investment scheme of R100m.
Many have questioned what the police minister is doing to ensure the couple is held accountable for violating their bail conditions, which barred them from travelling outside SA. Some have expressed doubt the minister would solve the case at all, unless it involves alcohol.
“If Bushiri had some alcohol in his luggage, Bheki Cele would have caught him before reaching Malawi,” on user tweeted on Sunday.
Another wrote: “So vele our minister of police Bheki Cele is only after alcohol because I don't see anything about Bushiri?”
On Saturday, Bushiri cited safety concerns for him and his wife as the main reason for their escape. He said these concerns dated back to 2015, but were worsened by their arrest early last month.
“Our coming to Malawi is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa, solely meant to preserve our lives,” Bushiri said.
He blamed the state for its alleged failure to provide protection for him and his family despite reporting numerous alleged attempts on their lives.
Bushiri's disappearance came to light after he failed to report to his nearest police station with his wife, as per their bail conditions.
Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said authorities were investigating the matter.
Social media was filled with reactions roasting Cele:
if Bushiri had cigarettes on him, Bheki Cele would've stopped him.— Hamish Hoosen (@Hamish_Hoosen) November 15, 2020
If anything, this Bushiri debacle is confirming how people can leave the country unofficially, the same route used to transport victims of human trafficking, Bheki Cele said it’s not happening.— Tomi Rikhotso (@TomiRikhotso) November 14, 2020
#bhekicele— Adrian (@Adrian42438165) November 15, 2020
His useless n he knows it... pic.twitter.com/WNAMhzzkYA
Bheki Cele would've went after Bushiri quicker had he had alcohol on him. https://t.co/M2VxVzBsnb— Post Malum (@Rocason1) November 14, 2020
1st it was the Guptas and now Bushiri😂😂we live in a Banana republic. Tell Bheki Cele about alcohol you will see him visit all the taverns in South Africa.#Bushiri pic.twitter.com/JZsbnFoNg9— 🐏P a b l o 巴勃罗🇿🇦 (@Punisher_ZAR) November 14, 2020
#bhekicele Bheki Cele is the most useless minister I've ever seen who is obsessed with alcohol! pic.twitter.com/0efgCpnXoe— Zakhele (@Zakhele32878704) November 15, 2020
We don't have a minister of police in #bhekicele this guy is just levels of incompetence. pic.twitter.com/xne7AbpBP6— I'mHere4TheVibes (@KamvaJamnadas) November 15, 2020
If Bushiri had to some alcohol in his luggage, Bheki Cele would have caught him before reaching Malawi#Bushiri— Moses (@Moses_Buju_M) November 14, 2020
So Vele our minister of police #BhekiCele is only after alcohol because I dnt see doing nothing about #Bushiri 🤔🤔🤔— Sting_ray (@Stingra85479510) November 15, 2020
