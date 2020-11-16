South Africa

'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for Bushiri escape

The streets want accountability

16 November 2020 - 07:00
Police minister Bheki Cele is being criticised after prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary escaped from SA.
Image: Esa Alexander

Police minister Bheki Cele is at the receiving end of criticism on social media as users blame him in part for the escape of controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The Bushiris skipped SA last week, just one week after they and their co-accused were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court. They were arrested in October for allegations of theft, money laundering and fraud relating to an investment scheme of R100m.

Many have questioned what the police minister is doing to ensure the couple is held accountable for violating their bail conditions, which barred them from travelling outside SA. Some have expressed doubt the minister would solve the case at all, unless it involves alcohol.

“If Bushiri had some alcohol in his luggage, Bheki Cele would have caught him before reaching Malawi,” on user tweeted on Sunday.

Another wrote: “So vele our minister of police Bheki Cele is only after alcohol because I don't see anything about Bushiri?”

On Saturday, Bushiri cited safety concerns for him and his wife as the main reason for their escape. He said these concerns dated back to 2015, but were worsened by their arrest early last month.

“Our coming to Malawi is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa, solely meant to preserve our lives,” Bushiri said.

He blamed the state for its alleged failure to provide protection for him and his family despite reporting numerous alleged attempts on their lives.

Bushiri's disappearance came to light after he failed to report to his nearest police station with his wife, as per their bail conditions.

Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said authorities were investigating the matter.

Social media was filled with reactions roasting Cele:

