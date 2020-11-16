'He would've went after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for Bushiri escape

Police minister Bheki Cele is at the receiving end of criticism on social media as users blame him in part for the escape of controversial prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The Bushiris skipped SA last week, just one week after they and their co-accused were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court. They were arrested in October for allegations of theft, money laundering and fraud relating to an investment scheme of R102m.

Many have questioned what the police minister is doing to ensure the couple is held accountable for violating their bail conditions, which barred them from travelling outside SA. Some have expressed doubt the minister would solve the case at all, unless it involves alcohol.

“If Bushiri had some alcohol in his luggage, Bheki Cele would have caught him before reaching Malawi,” on user tweeted on Sunday.

Another wrote: “So vele our minister of police Bheki Cele is only after alcohol because I don't see anything about Bushiri?”