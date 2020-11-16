Ipid slams Bushiri for 'being too busy' to provide details about 2018 police corruption case

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has slammed self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri for poor cooperation due to his "busy schedule" in providing the directorate with crucial details about police corruption allegations he made in 2018.

On Monday, Ipid confirmed that in 2018 a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

"It is alleged the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Bushiri were trying to extort money from him so they would make his rape charges disappear," Ipid said.

Bushiri, through his lawyer, reported the alleged police corruption to Ipid as part of the investigation process.

The directorate required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements, but his "non-availability due to his busy schedule" has challenged Ipid investigators to proceed with the case.

"As such, his poor cooperation, busy schedule and non-availability has stalled the investigation process as crucial information required to proceed with the investigation process is not forthcoming from him as the victim in this matter."

According to Ipid, Bushiri has been provided with feedback on the matter.

"He is well aware that the investigator will proceed with his case as soon as he cooperates fully with the investigation process."

News that Bushiri and his wife Mary had fled the country while they were expected to stand trial on allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering involving R102m broke at the weekend.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said SA had initiated a process to secure the extradition of the couple.

They face charges of theft, money-laundering and fraud related to an alleged multi-million-rand “investment scheme”, but skipped the country while out on R200,000 bail each granted by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

