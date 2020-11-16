South Africa

Ipid slams Bushiri for 'being too busy' to provide details about 2018 police corruption case

16 November 2020 - 08:16
Fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. The government says the couple did not not leave SA on board a flight on which Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled. Steps are in process to extradite the two to SA.
Fugitives from justice Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary. The government says the couple did not not leave SA on board a flight on which Malawi's president Lazarus Chakwera and his delegation travelled. Steps are in process to extradite the two to SA.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has slammed self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri for poor cooperation due to his "busy schedule" in providing the directorate with crucial details about police corruption allegations he made in 2018.

On Monday, Ipid confirmed that in 2018 a case of alleged police corruption/cash extortion was opened by Bushiri’s lawyer on his behalf in Sunnyside, Pretoria.

"It is alleged the police officers investigating several allegations of rape against Bushiri were trying to extort money from him so they would make his rape charges disappear," Ipid said.

Bushiri, through his lawyer, reported the alleged police corruption to Ipid as part of the investigation process. 

The directorate required Bushiri to provide crucial information about the allegations and to acquire witness statements, but his "non-availability due to his busy schedule" has challenged Ipid investigators to proceed with the case.

"As such, his poor cooperation, busy schedule and non-availability has stalled the investigation process as crucial information required to proceed with the investigation process is not forthcoming from him as the victim in this matter."

According to Ipid, Bushiri has been provided with feedback on the matter. 

"He is well aware that the investigator will proceed with his case as soon as he cooperates fully with the investigation process."

News that Bushiri and his wife Mary had fled the country while they were expected to stand trial on allegations of fraud, theft, and money laundering involving R102m broke at the weekend. 

In a statement on Sunday, the government said SA had initiated a process to secure the extradition of the couple. 

They face charges of theft, money-laundering and fraud related to an alleged multi-million-rand “investment scheme”, but skipped the country while out on R200,000 bail each granted by the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Shepherd Bushiri: Rape allegations and denials — what you need to know

Leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church Shepherd Bushiri has denied allegations of rape.
News
2 months ago

'Why did he wait three years?': Hawks on Bushiri extortion claims

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri's claims about being the victim of an extortion attempt involving rape ...
News
2 months ago

Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews

A diplomatic storm is brewing between SA and Malawi after Pastor Shepherd Bushiri absconded this week - at about the same time that Malawi's ...
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  2. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  3. Hawks investigate Bushiri's Facebook posts of his escape to Malawi South Africa
  4. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  5. Zondo 'determined to find me guilty, regardless of the facts': Zuma South Africa

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...
X