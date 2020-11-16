Lawyers want court to strike R191m police blue lights case off roll

Lawyers representing some of the accused in the R191m "blue lights" case asked the Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court to strike the matter off the roll on Monday.

An advocate for co-accused Vimpie Manthata asked the court to grant a permanent stay of prosecution, meaning they should not be tried again.

The state indicated on Monday that it was ready to proceed with the case against Manthata, a businessman, and 12 others including former acting police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, to answer on charges of fraud, theft, and obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

The charges relate to a R191m tender in which Manthata's company received for the installation of emergency lights on police vehicles.

The state dropped charges against one of the accused Ravichandran Pillay on Monday.

However, a lawyer representing Ramahlapi Mokwena and James Ramanjalum said the matter was not trial ready as there were documents the state had not provided to them and it was unclear what case they had to answer.