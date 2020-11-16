SA has fewer millionaires, says global wealth review

The number of high net worth individuals in SA is on the decline.

AfrAsia Bank and Sandton-based New World Wealth recently reviewed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on millionaires as part of the research for their 2020 Global Wealth Migration Review.

Wealth analyst Andrew Amoils told TimesLIVE that the number of SA millionaires had dropped by about 18% from December 2019 to June 2020.

"The drop is mainly due to the rand, which increased from R14/$1 in December 2019 to R17/$1 in June 2020.

"The JSE all share index is also down significantly this year, as is the local top-end residential market," said Amoils.