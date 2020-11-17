'2020 is clearly building up to a season finale': Capetonians take to Twitter after earthquake
Cape Town residents have flooded Twitter to share their reactions to the earthquake that hit the coast of the city on Tuesday morning.
TimesLIVE reported that the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed the earthquake was recorded at 12.27am just 60km off the coast of Cape Town.
“The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.4 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network,” the council said.
It said residents should not be concerned for their safety.
“It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean. Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued and it is on this basis the CGS would like to assure the public there is no cause for panic.”
The city's residents, who experienced two tremors in September, shared funny reactions to the experience, with one saying the recent earthquake was the year “2020 building up to the season finale.”
These are some of the reactions:
Haha trying to sleep and ground starts shaking Cape Town really trying to tear itself off #tremor— Chace Green (@Chace_Tweets) November 16, 2020
I hope that was 2020 saying "Mic Drop!" We are enough now😑 #capetown #earthquake #tremor pic.twitter.com/U6qGNXHrlf— TheeMrsMogale👑 (@DeziJordyn2303) November 16, 2020
It wasn’t just me right?! That was another tremor in CT? #tremor— Rachma Ebrahim (@rachma_e) November 16, 2020
I thought Cape Town supposed to be free from such quakes. They been lying to me my whole life. #tremor pic.twitter.com/558GNSlzAn— 𝑹𝒂𝒉𝒉𝒉 👾 SOPEᴰ² (@HouseOf_Cypher) November 16, 2020
Cape Town Twitter: Was that an #earthquake or #tremor?— Suburban Swati (@SirMakhubo) November 16, 2020
The Rest of South Africa: pic.twitter.com/QYx5K8e8Jm
All I'm saying is that if this is the end of human kind, can God tell us real quick so then I don't have to do all these assignments😭 #tremor #capetown #SkeemSaam— Thesollunadiaries (@sollunadiaries) November 16, 2020
Relax guys #CapeTown is just trying to separate itself from the rest of South Africa hence the #tremor pic.twitter.com/S0cxkkbCri— Inenekazi💃🏽 (@Inenekazi_) November 16, 2020
2020 is clearly building up to the season finale, i felt that!!!! The water on my desk was shaking and rippling! #earthquake #tremor— Chelsea Geach (@ChelseaGeach) November 16, 2020
Everyone running to Twitter after feeling that #tremor in #capetown 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/Z44XksIt2j— its an avacadoo🥑 (@farzeenlatief) November 16, 2020
TimesLIVE