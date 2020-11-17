'2020 is clearly building up to a season finale': Capetonians take to Twitter after earthquake

Cape Town residents have flooded Twitter to share their reactions to the earthquake that hit the coast of the city on Tuesday morning.

TimesLIVE reported that the Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed the earthquake was recorded at 12.27am just 60km off the coast of Cape Town.

“The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.4 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network,” the council said.

It said residents should not be concerned for their safety.

“It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean. Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued and it is on this basis the CGS would like to assure the public there is no cause for panic.”

The city's residents, who experienced two tremors in September, shared funny reactions to the experience, with one saying the recent earthquake was the year “2020 building up to the season finale.”

These are some of the reactions: