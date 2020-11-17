'Angie should have asked the President how to seal documents' - Social media reacts to matric exam paper leak

Reports that a matric exam paper was leaked has met with questions from social media users, with some asking whether implicated pupils will be required to rewrite and how the leak even happened.

Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga said initial indications revealed that the question paper for mathematics paper two was leaked hours before it was due to be written on Monday.

Mhlanga said pupils in two provinces appeared to have had access to the paper.

“The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9am.”

Mhlanga said the department would investigate the extent of the leak and provide a report on the matter “shortly.” He said law-enforcement agencies will be enlisted to assist the department with the investigations.

Mhlanga said those found to be behind the leak will be held accountable.

Here are some of the reactions from social media: