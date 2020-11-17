South Africa

'Angie should have asked the President how to seal documents' - Social media reacts to matric exam paper leak

17 November 2020 - 10:01
Matrics wrote mathematics paper 2 on Monday. File photo.
Matrics wrote mathematics paper 2 on Monday. File photo.
Image: Nonkululeko Njilo/TimesLIVE

Reports that a matric exam paper was leaked has met with questions from social media users, with some asking whether implicated pupils will be required to rewrite and how the leak even happened.

Spokesperson for the department of basic education Elijah Mhlanga said initial indications revealed that the question paper for mathematics paper two was leaked hours before it was due to be written on Monday.

Mhlanga said pupils in two provinces appeared to have had access to the paper.

“The origins of the leak are not clear as yet but the matric candidates who had access to the question paper appear to be located in the Limpopo and Gauteng provinces. The department verified the content of the question paper and found it to be the same as the question paper that was to be written at 9am.”

Mhlanga said the department would investigate the extent of the leak and provide a report on the matter “shortly.” He said law-enforcement agencies will be enlisted to assist the department with the investigations.

Mhlanga said those found to be behind the leak will be held accountable.

Here are some of the reactions from social media:

READ MORE

Department to probe 'despicable' leak of matric maths exam paper

The department of basic education has launched an investigation into the leaking of the matric mathematics paper 2 just hours before it was due to be ...
News
20 hours ago

Probe launched after claims that first matric maths paper also ‘leaked’

Frustrated pupils face the discouraging prospect of rewriting the paper all over again
News
15 hours ago

Prof Shabir Madhi calls for ban on matric rage parties

A leading medical expert has called for the banning of this season’s matric rage parties, saying he would consider it “criminal and utterly ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  2. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News
  5. 'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X