Black Friday 2020: Shoppers want half-price sales, basics & gifts for family

Family-orientated purchases such as electronics, data, food and airtime deals for the festive season are among the items shoppers are eyeing ahead of the 2020 Black Friday sales.

Compared to 11 other countries, SA will be home to the highest percentage of sales day shoppers this year, beating out countries like France (66%), Ireland (60%) and the US (57%), according to research from financial comparison site Finder.com.

Their survey of 1,524 adults in SA reveals 70% of South Africans are planning to shop the festive sales this year — if the price is right.

Those planning to shop say it will take an average discount of 52% to entice them to make a purchase.

Men are more likely than women to shop the sales, with 73% of men and 68% of women planning to shop.