South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446

17 November 2020 - 07:34 By TimesLIVE
A person walks under ginkgo trees on an autumn day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China November 17 2020.
A person walks under ginkgo trees on an autumn day, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China November 17 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

November 17 2020 - 07:30

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446

More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. 

-REUTERS

Most read

  1. 'We're forced to stay here because we're struggling': Inside Sandton’s hijacked ... News
  2. Ramaphosa 'extremely angry' over Bushiri escape as diplomatic storm brews News
  3. What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors News
  4. 'He would've gone after him quicker if he had alcohol': Bheki Cele roasted for ... South Africa
  5. Malawian government minister 'coincidentally' met Bushiri before he fled SA News

Latest Videos

'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
'We're not friends' - Zondo vs Zuma on commission chair's recusal application
X