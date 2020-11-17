COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446
17 November 2020 - 07:34
November 17 2020 - 07:30
More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
-REUTERS