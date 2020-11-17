CrimeStats: Gauteng sees increase in car, truck hijackings and cash heists

Gauteng has recorded an increase in car and truck hijackings and cash-in-transit heists.

Revealing the crime statistics for the second quarter of 2020/2021 on Tuesday afternoon, acting police commissioner Maj-Gen Patricia Rampota said car hijackings had increased by 5% while truck hijackings increased by 52.1%.

Cash-in-transit heists increased significantly by 107.7%.

House robberies increased by 2%, while business robberies decreased by 13.3%.

Rampota said the province only recorded one bank robbery.

The statistics cover the period from July 1 to September 30.