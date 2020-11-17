Dear SA files urgent court application to challenge lockdown extension

Dear South Africa has filed an urgent application in the Pretoria high court asking it to review and set aside the extension of the national state of disaster.

The civil rights organisation also wants the court to declare the extension of the national lockdown as unlawful.

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lockdown would be extended for another month.

Rob Hutchinson, director of Dear SA, said in an affidavit filed in court that the peak of the Covid-19 wave had passed in August, and there was clear data for public health experts to track and predict future infections.

“SA is no longer faced with the uncertainties it was confronted with when the initial state of disaster was enacted and declared,” said Hutchinson.

He said the circumstances that prompted the declaration of the national state of disaster had disappeared.