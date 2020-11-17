Durban waste workers on strike again
Durban Solid Waste workers are on strike again.
This time the workers used municipal vehicles to block traffic on the N2 highway near Higginson Highway and on Umgeni Road in Springfield Park on Tuesday morning.
Waste workers have gone on strike at least three times since the start of the year.
eThekwini municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela said the current strike was illegal.
"The leadership of the municipality is meeting with the unions to ascertain their grievances to map a way forward," he said.
Durban Solid Waste workers have blockaded several roads in the city in what eThekwini Municipality is calling an illegal strike. It is believed that the workers are protesting over overtime pay. @SundayTimesZA @TimesLiveNews pic.twitter.com/Gd0j9c4zRt— Nivashni Nair (@NivashniNair) November 17, 2020
Mayisela said all residents must keep their refuse in their yards until further notice.
"The city’s leadership is prioritising this matter and is pulling out all the stops to ensure the situation returns to normalcy with speed," he said.
The workers have not yet tabled their grievances, but it is understood the protest action relates to pay.
TimesLIVE