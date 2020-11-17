Earthquake recorded off the coast of Cape Town

Cape Town residents reported a slight rumble as the ground shook beneath their feet in the early hours of Tuesday morning due to a 3.4 magnitude earthquake recorded off the coast of the Mother City.

SA's Council for Geoscience (CGS) confirmed that an earthquake was recorded at 12.27am.

The council said the quake occurred just 60km off the coast of Cape Town.

“The earthquake registered a preliminary 3.4 on the local magnitude scale as recorded by the SA Seismograph Network,” it stated.

There was no need for concern from residents, the council said.

“It is not uncommon for tremors to occur in the ocean. Furthermore, there has been no tsunami warning issued and it is on this basis that the CGS would like to assure the public that there is no cause for panic.”

According to the Euro-Med Seismological Centre (EMSC), a Paris-based independent scientific organisation and provider of real-time earthquake information, the quake struck 76km northwest of Cape Town and 41km south of Saldanha.