Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines
PODCAST | Murdered over a mine: the story of Fikile Ntshangase's assassination
Six bullets. That’s what it took to silence 65-year-old KwaZulu-Natal grandmother and anti-mine activist Fikile Ntshangase.
Her crime? Standing firm in opposition to the expansion of a coal mine in her community.
In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we look into the assassination of uMama Ntshangase, an anti-mine activist from northern KwaZulu-Natal, and we consider the environment of intimidation in which she and other vocal anti-mine activists find themselves.
Listen to the story:
The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines.
