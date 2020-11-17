South Africa

Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines

PODCAST | Murdered over a mine: the story of Fikile Ntshangase's assassination

17 November 2020 - 10:48 By Matthew Savides, Orrin Singh and Paige Muller
A photograph of Fikile Ntshangase next to a bullet hole in the floor of her lounge at her home in Ophondweni in northern KwaZulu-Natal.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

Six bullets. That’s what it took to silence 65-year-old KwaZulu-Natal grandmother and anti-mine activist Fikile Ntshangase.

Her crime? Standing firm in opposition to the expansion of a coal mine in her community.

In this episode of Boots on the Ground: Behind SA’s National Headlines, we look into the assassination of uMama Ntshangase, an anti-mine activist from northern KwaZulu-Natal, and we consider the environment of intimidation in which she and other vocal anti-mine activists find themselves.

Listen to the story: 

The Boots on the Ground podcast is dedicated to unravelling some of SA’s biggest news stories. It follows Sunday Times reporters as they investigate the stories making the headlines. 

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Player.fm | Pocket Casts

