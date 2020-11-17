SABC registers R511m loss as adspend and TV licence revenue fall

The SABC reported a net loss of R511m for the year ending March 31 2020 and a decline in revenue from R6.4bn the previous year to R5.7bn.

Presenting financial results for the 2019/20 financial year on Tuesday, SABC group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the public broadcaster faced a difficult financial year, compounded by depressed economic activities that affected the broadcaster's revenue generation activities.

“Despite this, I can assure the public that building blocks to stabilise the SABC are now in place and we want to ensure we can have a financially stable organisation that will deliver on its public mandate,” Mxakwe said.

He said the net loss of R511m was an increase from the year ending March 31 2019, in which the SABC recorded a R444m net loss.

Mxakwe said this loss happened in an organisation going through a turnaround phase.

“Our total revenue declined 12% year on year to R5.7bn. This decline is largely attributed to declining advertising spend and a delay in finalising some of the commercial partnerships for the SABC on digital platforms,” he said.