Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' video
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had social media users convinced that she was throwing shade at Shepherd Bushiri, after she shared a video of the pastor appearing to tell his followers that he will never leave them.
The video, which Madonsela said was sent to her, shows Bushiri speaking to congregants. He says: “I am not going anywhere, I will never leave you alone. He who called me is faithful and just, to accomplish that which he has called me for, to finish his work.”
He went on to claim that Nelson Mandela went to prison for political freedom but he was willing to suffer shame for his congregation's “spiritual deliverance”.
He added that with all the struggles he had, he could have fled the country but didn't want to leave his congregants alone.
“I am not going anywhere,” he added.
Someone send this: on Mr #Bushiri assuring followers there would be no #BushiriEscape pic.twitter.com/iTCzPPOy2w— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 16, 2020
Wow! More statements from Mr #Bushiri assuring followers there would never be a #BushiriEscape https://t.co/PXij63fGbd— Prof Thuli Madonsela (@ThuliMadonsela3) November 16, 2020
“Mr Bushiri assuring followers there would be no #BushiriEscape,” Madonsela captioned the video.
Bushiri and his wife fled the country last week, just one week after they and their co-accused were granted bail by the Pretoria magistrate's court. They were arrested in October and face charges of theft, money laundering and fraud in connection with an alleged “investment scheme” of more than R100m.
In a statement on Saturday, Bushiri confirmed he had left the country and said it was a “tactical withdrawal” to preserve their lives after SA authorities allegedly failed to act on several alleged death threats he had received.
He made several demands of the government before he would return.
Madonsela had earlier weighed in on the demands, saying the SA government could not interfere in court proceedings on the matter.
“What self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri seems unaware of is that the SA government has no power to interfere with the judicial system on bail, including revocation.
“Hopefully asset forfeiture will kick in and so will the mutual assistance agreement between the two countries. Accountability by the self-proclaimed prophet Bushiri is important for justice for affected people, some of whom were allegedly fleeced of their entire pensions,” she wrote.