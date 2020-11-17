Thuli Madonsela 'throws shade' at Bushiri with 'I will never leave you alone' video

Former public protector Thuli Madonsela had social media users convinced that she was throwing shade at Shepherd Bushiri, after she shared a video of the pastor appearing to tell his followers that he will never leave them.

The video, which Madonsela said was sent to her, shows Bushiri speaking to congregants. He says: “I am not going anywhere, I will never leave you alone. He who called me is faithful and just, to accomplish that which he has called me for, to finish his work.”

He went on to claim that Nelson Mandela went to prison for political freedom but he was willing to suffer shame for his congregation's “spiritual deliverance”.

He added that with all the struggles he had, he could have fled the country but didn't want to leave his congregants alone.

“I am not going anywhere,” he added.