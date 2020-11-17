Western Cape hits some economic highs, with a little help from cannabis

Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Cape Town and the Western Cape province expect an economic boost of more than R10.3bn and 10,500 full-time jobs in the next five years.

This positive outlook was announced at Wesgro’s annual review for the 2019/20 financial year in Stellenbosch on Monday.

Wesgro is “the official tourism, trade and investment promotion agency for Cape Town and the Western Cape”. The agency “assists investors and businesses looking to branch out into the province”, and admitted that the pandemic had inflicted a severe blow.

“Tasked with the promotion of tourism, trade and investment, Wesgro has experienced the profound affect that the closing of our international borders has had on many of our sectors,” Wesgro said on Tuesday.