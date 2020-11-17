Western Cape's Garden Route declared hotspot as Covid-19 cases surge

Western Cape health authorities are turning their attention to the Garden Route after a spike in Covid-19 infections in towns in the region has resulted in an increase in hospitalisations.

On Tuesday, premier Alan Winde declared the Garden Route a hotspot and urged residents and visitors in towns such as George, Kynsna and Mossel Bay to stop the surge of infections by taking Covid-19 precautions.

Over the weekend the province recorded 353 new cases in these towns.

“This spike is mainly contributing to the notable growth in active cases in the Western Cape,” Winde said.